Brokers Set Expectations for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.68 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $923.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

