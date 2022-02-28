Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

