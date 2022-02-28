Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,974. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average is $275.38.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

