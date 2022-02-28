ByteNext Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $650,483.63 and approximately $33,702.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

