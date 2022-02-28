Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on the stock.

BYIT stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bytes Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 371.80 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.50 ($8.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 517.32.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,467,972.26). Also, insider Erika Schraner bought 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($68,660.56).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

