Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Loop Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.
NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.