Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 438 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.21. 13,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

