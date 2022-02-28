Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.69. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,521. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

