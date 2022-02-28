Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $22.81

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $23.72. Cameco shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 265,258 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

