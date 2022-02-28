Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

