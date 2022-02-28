Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $67.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDPYF. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $42.23 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

