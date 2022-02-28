Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 640 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $157,794,851,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $361.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

