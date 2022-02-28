Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.28 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

