Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

