Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.07 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.