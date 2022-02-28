Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $114.50 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

