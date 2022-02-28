Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $13.58 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,747,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 612,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 810,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

