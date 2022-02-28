Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

