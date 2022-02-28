Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $617,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.