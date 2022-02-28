Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

