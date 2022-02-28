Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.