Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.08 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

