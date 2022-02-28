Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $69.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

