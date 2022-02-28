Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 50,472 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8,109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

