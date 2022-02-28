Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of Cardinal Health worth $221,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.