Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

