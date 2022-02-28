Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

