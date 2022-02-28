Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 45,700 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

