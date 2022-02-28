Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 118.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.