Centiva Capital LP Invests $581,000 in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.40 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

