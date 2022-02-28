Centiva Capital LP Sells 6,160 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

