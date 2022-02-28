Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

