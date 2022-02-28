Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.