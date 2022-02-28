Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 25,029 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 56.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

