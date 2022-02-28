Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Unilever by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

