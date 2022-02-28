Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

