Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 14,534 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

