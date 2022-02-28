Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.39 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

