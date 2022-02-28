Cetera Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $9.18 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPCE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Virgin Galactic Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.