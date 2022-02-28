Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 259,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

