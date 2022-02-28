Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 154.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,422.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

