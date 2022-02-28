Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $785,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.67 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

