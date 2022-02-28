Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $104,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $422.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

