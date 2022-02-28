Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,724 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 694,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $85.94 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

