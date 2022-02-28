Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $120.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

