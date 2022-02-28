Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $111.83 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.