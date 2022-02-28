Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 738 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.