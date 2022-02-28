Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 836 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.63 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

