CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.