CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 473,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,618,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 6.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.