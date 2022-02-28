CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,023 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

