CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 64,630 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,630 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

